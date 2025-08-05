Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AUPH FY2026 Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%.

AUPH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

