Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Group Q4 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. CGI Group has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CGI Group by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CGI Group by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CGI Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

