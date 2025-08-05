Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PANW FY2026 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.32. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $210.39.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,474 shares of company stock worth $88,420,934. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.