Equities Analysts Set Expectations for APi Group Q3 Earnings

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of APi Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for APi Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for APi Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APG. Truist Financial increased their target price on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

APG stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. APi Group has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,249,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,073,000 after acquiring an additional 621,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,947,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,003,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,744 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

