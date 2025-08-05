Equities Analysts Set Expectations for APLS Q3 Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $24.26 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $2,775,418.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,433 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,912.27. The trade was a 28.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 128,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,671.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,661,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 455.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 164,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 134,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $286,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

