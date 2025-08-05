ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $138.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.8889.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

ESAB stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,357 shares of company stock valued at $567,695 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,118,000 after acquiring an additional 225,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,158,000 after buying an additional 185,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after buying an additional 318,018 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 42.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,929,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,740,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,888,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,529,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

