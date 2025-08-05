Esports Stocks To Watch Today – August 2nd

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core business revolves around competitive video gaming—this includes game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports market, where revenues come from media rights, sponsorships, advertising, merchandise and ticket sales, and whose performance is driven by game popularity, viewership trends and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $120.40. 665,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.80. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.80. 4,055,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $40.70. 766,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Further Reading