Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

