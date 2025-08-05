Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 922,600 shares, anincreaseof144.8% from the June 30th total of 376,900 shares. Currently,6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently,6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exagen from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Exagen stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Exagen has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Exagen had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 130.38%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 83,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 14.4% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

