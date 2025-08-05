Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,125,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,236,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after acquiring an additional 260,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expro Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 728,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Expro Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,376,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 436,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,574,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 638,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of XPRO opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $422.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

XPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Expro Group



Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

