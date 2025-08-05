Federal Signal Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Federal Signal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

