Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFLG opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

