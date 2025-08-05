Financial Comparison: PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Profitability

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $84.1250, indicating a potential upside of 69.61%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,010.14% -418.82% -243.54% PROCEPT BioRobotics -36.20% -28.09% -20.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and PROCEPT BioRobotics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 0.12 -$11.74 million ($2,376.3101) 0.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics $249.12 million 11.02 -$91.41 million ($1.70) -29.18

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Helius Medical Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

