Financial Review: CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) versus Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exelon and CLP”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $23.03 billion 1.98 $2.46 billion $2.63 17.17 CLP $11.66 billion 1.87 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than CLP.

This table compares Exelon and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 11.16% 9.85% 2.47% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exelon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exelon and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 1 5 4 0 2.30 CLP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Exelon currently has a consensus target price of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exelon is more favorable than CLP.

Volatility & Risk

Exelon has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelon beats CLP on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. It also offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, supply management, financial, engineering, customer operations, transmission and distribution planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

