Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FINGF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FINGF

Finning International Trading Down 1.6%

Finning International Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $42.90 on Friday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 243.0%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.