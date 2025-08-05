First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIBK. Barclays upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.83. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,532,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 529,256 shares in the company, valued at $14,745,072.16. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,209,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,254,000 after purchasing an additional 163,930 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,053,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,778,000 after purchasing an additional 624,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,481,000 after purchasing an additional 767,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 462,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.