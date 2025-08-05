Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

FTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Flotek Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flotek Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Flotek Industries stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Wilks acquired 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $184,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,068.50. This trade represents a 9.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 149,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,758. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

