Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 3.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $39.97. Approximately 3,147,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,484,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluor news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 870,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,723. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after buying an additional 1,523,647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 4,097.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 1,300,568 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,630,000 after buying an additional 1,104,350 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 10,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,129,000 after buying an additional 1,046,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 962,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.