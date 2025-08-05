Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $384,000 Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

