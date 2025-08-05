Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $107.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

