Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fortive were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 114.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

