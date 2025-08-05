Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.7273.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of FTRE opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 29.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 9,577.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

