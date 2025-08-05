Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Up 5.0%

BEN opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 203,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.