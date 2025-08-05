Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.85, but opened at $76.41. Freshpet shares last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 671,428 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period.

Freshpet Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 225.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.