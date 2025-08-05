Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.58. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

