Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 933,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,717,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,060 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,562,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,539,000 after purchasing an additional 167,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,260,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

