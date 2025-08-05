GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.93.

Get GAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

GAP Trading Up 3.5%

GAP stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,595. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.