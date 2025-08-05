GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

GeneDx Price Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,167.00 and a beta of 2.02.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts predict that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $40,860.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,649.67. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $226,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $362,266.40. This trade represents a 38.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,051. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

