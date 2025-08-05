GFL Q3 EPS Estimate Boosted by National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Doumet now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.5%

GFL Environmental stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.00. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,406,000 after buying an additional 2,751,618 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,411,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,713,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,883,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,850,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

