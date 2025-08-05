Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Up 18.8% – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) rose 18.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $51.05. Approximately 34 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 18.8%

The stock has a market cap of $117.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 151.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.25% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

