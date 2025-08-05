GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,300 shares, anincreaseof437.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $22.04.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $653,000.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

