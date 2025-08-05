Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,150,000 shares, anincreaseof433.6% from the June 30th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GLRE

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 0.5%

GLRE stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $66,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,018.50. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Isaacs sold 13,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $193,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,541.28. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $361,160. 23.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5,284.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.