Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. 351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.3456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 405.0%. This is an increase from Groupe Bruxelles Lambert’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

