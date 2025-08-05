Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.11. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,057,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 1,024,869 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,592,000 after acquiring an additional 235,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

