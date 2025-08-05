Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HYAC stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,793 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.85% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is based in New York.

