HC Wainwright Has Bullish Forecast for Alkermes Q3 Earnings

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Alkermes stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alkermes by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 529,962 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 30.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

