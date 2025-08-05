Head-To-Head Comparison: 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) and Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) and Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 3Dx Industries and Kadant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kadant 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kadant has a consensus price target of $340.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Kadant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kadant is more favorable than 3Dx Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A Kadant 10.34% 12.62% 7.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3Dx Industries and Kadant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 3Dx Industries and Kadant”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 5.71 -$560,000.00 ($0.01) -1.50 Kadant $1.05 billion 3.61 $111.60 million $8.98 35.96

Kadant has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Kadant shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Kadant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadant has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kadant beats 3Dx Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems. The Industrial Processing segment develops, manufactures, and markets ring and rotary debarkers, stranders, chippers, engineered knife systems, industrial automation and control, recycling and approach flow systems, and virgin pulping process equipment for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products, and alternative fuel industries. The Material Handling segment offers conveying and vibratory equipment, and baling products; and manufactures and sells biodegradable absorbent granules for carriers in agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company markets and sells its products, services, and systems through direct sales, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek, Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

