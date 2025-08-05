Head to Head Comparison: Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) versus Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vita Coco has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca Cola Femsa has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Coca Cola Femsa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $516.01 million 3.73 $55.95 million $1.07 31.64 Coca Cola Femsa $15.35 billion 9.10 $1.14 billion $5.71 14.56

This table compares Vita Coco and Coca Cola Femsa”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coca Cola Femsa has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco. Coca Cola Femsa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vita Coco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vita Coco and Coca Cola Femsa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 3 4 0 2.57 Coca Cola Femsa 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $38.2857, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Coca Cola Femsa has a consensus target price of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Coca Cola Femsa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coca Cola Femsa is more favorable than Vita Coco.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Coca Cola Femsa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.50% 24.99% 17.84% Coca Cola Femsa 8.19% 15.81% 7.67%

Summary

Coca Cola Femsa beats Vita Coco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name. It also distributes and sells Heineken, Estrella Galicia, Therezópolis, and Campari beer products, as well as Perfetti confectionary and chewing gum in its Brazilian territories; and Monster products. The company sells its products to distributors, retail outlets, wholesale supermarkets, discount and convenience stores, retailers, points-of-sale outlets, restaurants, bars, stadiums, auditoriums, theaters, and home deliveries. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

