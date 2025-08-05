Head-To-Head Review: Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) vs. Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY)

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Champion Homes has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winnebago Industries has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Champion Homes and Winnebago Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion Homes 7.99% 13.61% 10.03% Winnebago Industries -0.62% 2.86% 1.57%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion Homes $2.48 billion 1.51 $198.41 million $3.42 19.13 Winnebago Industries $2.97 billion 0.28 $13.00 million ($0.59) -50.50

This table compares Champion Homes and Winnebago Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Champion Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Winnebago Industries. Winnebago Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Champion Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Champion Homes and Winnebago Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Winnebago Industries 0 4 6 0 2.60

Champion Homes presently has a consensus target price of $80.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Winnebago Industries has a consensus target price of $42.3333, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Winnebago Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Winnebago Industries is more favorable than Champion Homes.

Summary

Champion Homes beats Winnebago Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champion Homes

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names. The company also offers motorhome RV, a self-propelled mobile dwelling used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support active and mobile lifestyles under the Winnebago and Newmar brand names. In addition, it offers other specialty commercial vehicles for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office spaces; commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party up fitters, as well as manufactures and sells recreational boats under the Chris-Craft and Barletta brand names. Further, the company is involved in the original equipment manufacturing of parts for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles. It sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

