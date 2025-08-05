Head-To-Head Survey: Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) vs. Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) and Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Powell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Powell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Powell Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million 1.46 $31.85 million ($0.68) -4.43 Powell Industries $1.01 billion 2.74 $149.85 million $14.23 16.17

Powell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powell Industries has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Power Solutions and Powell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Powell Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50

Pioneer Power Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 298.67%. Powell Industries has a consensus price target of $312.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Powell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Powell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 121.51% -15.02% -7.87% Powell Industries 16.00% 35.43% 18.87%

Summary

Powell Industries beats Pioneer Power Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts. The company also provide field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification and repair, spare parts, retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems, and replacement circuit breakers for switchgear. It serves onshore and offshore production, liquefied natural gas facilities and terminals, pipelines, refineries, and petrochemical plants, as well as electric utility, light rail traction power, mining and metals, pulp and paper, data centers and other municipal, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

