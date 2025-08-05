Head-To-Head Survey: Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estee Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Shiseido pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Estee Lauder Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Shiseido pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Estee Lauder Companies pays out -57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Shiseido and Estee Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido -0.40% -0.61% -0.30% Estee Lauder Companies -5.89% 15.60% 3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shiseido and Estee Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 0.00 Estee Lauder Companies 0 12 8 1 2.48

Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $84.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Estee Lauder Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Estee Lauder Companies is more favorable than Shiseido.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shiseido and Estee Lauder Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.55 billion 1.01 -$68.94 million ($0.07) -236.14 Estee Lauder Companies $15.61 billion 2.13 $390.00 million ($2.42) -38.23

Estee Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Shiseido. Shiseido is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Estee Lauder Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies beats Shiseido on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

