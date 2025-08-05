Healthcare Stocks To Consider – August 3rd

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, and Oracle are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that deliver medical services, develop and manufacture pharmaceuticals and medical devices, or provide health insurance. They include hospitals, drugmakers, biotechnology firms and managed‐care organizations, and are often considered defensive investments because demand for healthcare tends to remain stable across economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $12.16 on Friday, hitting $237.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,874,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,949. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $189.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,777,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,669,572. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $9.33 on Friday, hitting $244.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,974. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The company has a market capitalization of $686.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

