Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Acquires 2,578 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.