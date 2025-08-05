Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 352,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 212,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.5%

HESM stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 61.46%. Hess Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

