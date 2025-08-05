HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) & Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE) Financial Comparison

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Minim”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.6132 7.52 Minim $125.00 1,804.80 -$17.63 million ($5.30) -0.53

HMS Networks AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS Networks AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.6% of Minim shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Minim -105.18% -1,144.78% -155.67%

Summary

HMS Networks AB (publ) beats Minim on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks. It also provides Ewon Cosy, an industrial VPN device for secure remote access; Ewon Flexy, an industrial device and IIoT gateways for flexible remote access and data services; Ewon Flexy Extension Cards, which allow to keep up with the evolution of communication technologies while protecting investment in the device; and Ewon Talk2M, an industrial cloud that enables its customers to access their assets; Ewon Netbiter, a gateway to remote connectivity for energy generation systems; and Argos, a IIoT cloud dashboard, as well as offers other IIoT softwares. In addition, the company offers Intesis protocol translators, air conditioner interfaces, AC Cloud control, and ST cloud control solutions; and PC interfaces, repeaters, bridges, routers, gateways, and safety solutions under the Ixxat brand. Further, it provides Owasys, a wireless communication platforms, as well as offers brand labeling, system, software, and maintenance solutions. The company offers its solutions to device manufactures, machine builders, system integrators, and end users. HMS Networks AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage its account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through retailers and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

