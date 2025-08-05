Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $210,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:HLI opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $198.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.13.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

