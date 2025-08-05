Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

ILMN stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 400.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

