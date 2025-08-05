Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,643 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £13,215 ($17,563.80).

Ian Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Ian Bull bought 1,000 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,011 ($40.02) per share, with a total value of £30,110 ($40,018.61).

Croda International Stock Performance

CRDA opened at GBX 2,590 ($34.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,527 ($33.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,335 ($57.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,958.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,018.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Croda International ( LON:CRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 72.20 ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Croda International had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRDA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,550 ($47.18) to GBX 3,300 ($43.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Croda International to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,800 ($50.51) to GBX 3,100 ($41.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,400 ($45.19) to GBX 3,000 ($39.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

About Croda International

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

