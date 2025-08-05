INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s Why

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.59). Approximately 268,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 270,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.28.

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

