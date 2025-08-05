INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (IMXI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $164.29 million for the quarter.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

